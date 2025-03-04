Left Menu

Beautywise and TakeMe2Space Secure Major Funding Boosts

Beautywise, a beauty and wellness brand, secured Rs 3 crore from boAt co-founder Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India, following a Rs 6 crore round in February 2024. Meanwhile, SpaceTech startup TakeMe2Space raised Rs 5.5 crore in pre-seed funding led by Seafund, focusing on launching its space AI laboratory MOI-1.

Beauty and wellness brand Beautywise, fresh from securing a substantial Rs 3 crore investment from boAt co-founder Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India, is setting its sights on innovation and expansion. The recent boost in funds, following a Rs 6 crore oversubscribed round in February 2024, positions the company for significant growth.

CEO Shreyansh Chauhan expressed optimism about the funding's potential, emphasizing plans to channel resources into R&D and expand their team and brand visibility. 'This funding will enable us to develop revolutionary products and widen our footprint nationwide', he stated, indicating a focus on enhancing customer service through strategic partnerships and an increased field force.

Meanwhile, SpaceTech newcomer TakeMe2Space is making strides with a Rs 5.5 crore pre-seed round led by Seafund, supported by investors like Blume Ventures, Artha Venture Fund, and others. The company is gearing up to launch its space AI lab, MOI-1, aiming to scale operations and expand its market reach while anticipating a revenue boost in the upcoming year.

