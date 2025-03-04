Breaking Limits: How Responsible Gaming Tools Reshape Online Gaming Habits
A study by AIIMS-Delhi and IIT-Delhi shows that responsible gaming measures like self-exclusion and limit-setting significantly reduce excessive gaming and expenditure. By fostering healthier gaming habits, these tools promote financial responsibility and player well-being, crucial for India's growing gaming industry with over 500 million users.
- Country:
- India
A recent study conducted by AIIMS-Delhi and IIT-Delhi finds responsible gaming tools like voluntary self-exclusion and limit-setting significantly decrease excessive gaming behavior and spending. These measures notably impact India's rapidly expanding gaming market, which boasts over 500 million users.
The study titled 'Effectiveness of Self-Exclusion and Limit-Setting on Online Gaming Behaviour' assessed data from 8,300 gamers, demonstrating that such mechanisms encourage a more sustainable gaming environment by promoting financial responsibility and reducing problematic spending habits.
Experts from the study highlight that understanding player behavior and offering structured interventions are essential to safeguarding users' mental well-being. Researchers recommend enhancing responsible gaming with real-time alerts, financial literacy programs, and mental health resources to ensure a positive gaming ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)