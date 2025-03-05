Naidu's Capital Commute: Official Agendas & Literary Launches

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a capital journey this week, balancing official duties and literary engagements. Naidu is scheduled to fly to New Delhi for a private event combined with government responsibilities.

On his itinerary is a visit to MLA B Prasad's residence in Poranki, near Vijayawada, before departing from Gannavaram Airport. Upon arrival in the national capital, he will attend various meetings before heading to Visakhapatnam the following evening.

Naidu plans to participate in a book launch by D Venkateswara Rao and later speaks at a conclave organized by a prominent English news channel. He will return to Amaravati after completing his engagements.

