Naidu's Capital Commute: Official Agendas & Literary Launches

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to travel to New Delhi for a private event and official duties, then to Visakhapatnam for a book launch. Following the event, he returns to New Delhi to speak at a conclave before heading back to Amaravati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:56 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a capital journey this week, balancing official duties and literary engagements. Naidu is scheduled to fly to New Delhi for a private event combined with government responsibilities.

On his itinerary is a visit to MLA B Prasad's residence in Poranki, near Vijayawada, before departing from Gannavaram Airport. Upon arrival in the national capital, he will attend various meetings before heading to Visakhapatnam the following evening.

Naidu plans to participate in a book launch by D Venkateswara Rao and later speaks at a conclave organized by a prominent English news channel. He will return to Amaravati after completing his engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

