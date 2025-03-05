Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Boosts Uttarakhand's Winter Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand to launch a trek and bike rally and promote religious tourism at a public function. He will perform rituals at Mukhwa's Maa Ganga and support the state's new Winter Tourism initiative aimed to stimulate local economy and tourism businesses.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to bolster Uttarakhand's Winter Tourism initiative during his visit on Thursday. The Prime Minister will conduct a ritual visit at Mukhwa's Maa Ganga temple, engaging with devotees in a ceremonial pooja.

The visit, which begins at 9:30 AM, will see Modi inaugurating a trek and bike rally, aiming to draw attention to Uttarakhand's winter season attractions and promote the state's tourism potential.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance religious tourism, elevate the local economy, and boost related businesses such as homestays. Thousands have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, highlighting the growing appeal of Uttarakhand's serene spiritual destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

