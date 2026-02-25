Bihar to Boost Religious Tourism with 'Shiva Circuit'
The Bihar government plans to create a 'Shiva Circuit' to enhance religious tourism by improving roads and infrastructure connecting key Shiva temples in the state. Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal announced the initiative, urging MLAs to submit temple lists to plan the project, which aims to preserve cultural heritage.
Bihar is set to enhance religious tourism by developing a 'Shiva Circuit,' a network of roads and infrastructure connecting major Shiva temples across the state. Road Construction Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal announced the plan in the Assembly on Wednesday, responding to MLA demands for improved connectivity to religious sites.
The minister emphasized that cities with revered Shiva temples will receive priority in infrastructure upgrades, aimed at bolstering tourism. Legislators were urged to provide lists of key temples in their constituencies to facilitate the planning process. Once the route is established, the state will seek central government approval.
The 'Shiva Circuit' will join existing routes like the Buddha Circuit and Ramayana Circuit, underscoring the importance of preserving the cultural and mythological significance of these sites. The initiative aims to connect districts such as Simariya Dham, Kahalgaon, and Baiju Dham, ensuring a comprehensive religious tourism experience.
