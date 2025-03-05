Delhi's Bold Efforts to Restore the Yamuna River

In a determined stride towards environmental rejuvenation, Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister, Parvesh Verma, undertook a significant inspection of the Yamuna River this Wednesday, revealing the removal of 1,300 tonnes of debris over ten days.

At a subsequent meeting with officials, Verma underscored his commitment to improving sewage infrastructures to prevent untreated wastewater from polluting the Yamuna. The BJP had promised this cleanup in its Delhi Assembly campaign, aiming for all drains to connect to enhanced capacity sewage treatment plants within two years.

Future initiatives include common treatment plants for industrial discharge and heightened security walls to avert floods. A transformative plan to develop the Yamuna riverbank into a tourist and cultural hub is also gaining momentum, shedding light on a decade of governmental neglect.

