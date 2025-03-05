Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Efforts to Restore the Yamuna River

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma has pledged to clean the Yamuna River, removing 1,300 tonnes of garbage in the last 10 days. He detailed plans to connect drains to sewage plants and raise floodgates. Efforts to transform the riverbank into a cultural hub are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined stride towards environmental rejuvenation, Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister, Parvesh Verma, undertook a significant inspection of the Yamuna River this Wednesday, revealing the removal of 1,300 tonnes of debris over ten days.

At a subsequent meeting with officials, Verma underscored his commitment to improving sewage infrastructures to prevent untreated wastewater from polluting the Yamuna. The BJP had promised this cleanup in its Delhi Assembly campaign, aiming for all drains to connect to enhanced capacity sewage treatment plants within two years.

Future initiatives include common treatment plants for industrial discharge and heightened security walls to avert floods. A transformative plan to develop the Yamuna riverbank into a tourist and cultural hub is also gaining momentum, shedding light on a decade of governmental neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

