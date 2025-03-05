Left Menu

Chhaava: A Cinematic Tribute to a Brave Warrior

The film 'Chhaava' has been praised by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for highlighting the bravery and intelligence of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The movie, starring Vicky Kaushal, aims to create awareness of Sambhaji's life. Meanwhile, MLA Abu Asim Azmi was suspended for praising Aurangzeb, the Mughal ruler responsible for Sambhaji's execution.

Updated: 05-03-2025 18:44 IST
Chhaava: A Cinematic Tribute to a Brave Warrior
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended the movie 'Chhaava' during a special screening on Wednesday, highlighting its portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's bravery and intelligence. Fadnavis noted that historians have often failed to do justice to the warrior's legacy.

The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, delves into the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the prominent Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, aiming to raise awareness about his enduring impact and formidable life story.

In a separate development, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi faced suspension from the Maharashtra legislative assembly until March 26 for his controversial remarks lauding Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, under whose reign Sambhaji Maharaj faced execution.

