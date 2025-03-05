Pope Francis Continues Hospital Treatment Amid Lenten Observances

Pope Francis remains in a stable but guarded condition at a hospital, receiving treatment for double pneumonia as the Vatican prepares for the solemn Lenten period.

The Vatican reported that Pope Francis slept well with a ventilation mask and began using supplemental oxygen in the morning to assist his breathing, indicating the seriousness of his condition.

While the pope had planned to attend a spiritual retreat, the event will proceed without him in 'spiritual communion.' His hospitalization highlights the challenges of managing his chronic lung disease as he undergoes respiratory physiotherapy.

(With inputs from agencies.)