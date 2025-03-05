Left Menu

"Film focuses on some other burning issues": Producer Anand Pandit ventures into Punjabi cinema with 'Mithde'

Producer Anand Pandit, best known for films like 'Chehre', 'The Big Bull', 'Thank God', and 'Total Dhamaal', is now venturing into Punjabi cinema with 'Mithde'.

"Punjab's beautiful traditions and culture are always talked about but this film focuses on some other burning issues as well. This deeply moving story focuses on the youth who are torn between the love for their land and the future that beckons them elsewhere. Amberdeep is one of the most talented young makers today and I hope this film will make him a pan-Indian force to reckon with," said Anand Pandit in a statement. Written and directed by Amberdeep Singh, the film is a stirring love story set in rural Punjab struggling with the migration crisis.

Amberdeep added, "I think the time has come for regional barriers to melt and all the industries to synergise and work together. I feel very happy that we are working with Anand sir and that the film will now reach new demographics. This is a story about fundamental human questions that are universally relatable. I hope people across the country will watch 'Mithde' and identify themselves with it." Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (APMP) is all set to distribute the Punjabi drama 'Mithde' worldwide in collaboration with Panorama Studios.

Apart from Tania, Roopi Gill and Laksh Duleh, the film stars Amberdeep Singh himself along with Nirmal Rishi, B.N. Sharma, Gurpreet Bhangu, Sukhi Chahal, Mintu Kapa, Paramveer Singh, Suvidha Duggal, and Vishu. The film's tracks are composed by some of the most renowned musicians in Punjabi music, including Guru Randhawa, Ammy Virk, Amrit Maan, Happy Raikoti, Bir Singh and Avvy Sra. The makers released the trailer of the film today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

