Pope has increased his physical activity and celebrated start of Lent, Vatican says

Pope Francis increased his physical activity Wednesday, called the Catholic parish priest in Gaza and celebrated the start of Lent by receiving ashes on his forehead, the Vatican said.The Holy Father suffered no respiratory crises during the day, receiving oxygen through a nasal tube.

Pope Francis increased his physical activity Wednesday, called the Catholic parish priest in Gaza and celebrated the start of Lent by receiving ashes on his forehead, the Vatican said.

The Holy Father suffered no respiratory crises during the day, receiving oxygen through a nasal tube. He will resume the use of a non-invasive mechanical mask for the night. He remained in stable condition. During the morning he participated in an Ash Wednesday celebration, receiving ashes and Holy Communion. He later set to work, which included a call to the Rev. Gabriel Romanelli, the Argentine priest who is the parish priest of the Holy Family church in Gaza.

