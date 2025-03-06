Felt like a massive responsibility: Actor Taaruk Raina on playing lead role in ‘The Waking of a Nation’

Taaruk Raina went through multiple auditions before securing the lead role in Ram Madhvani's upcoming series ''The Waking of a Nation'' and the actor says he felt extreme stress and anxiety about playing the character.

Set during colonial rule, the historical thriller series delves into the conspiracy and events leading up to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre and Hunter Commission's investigation into the tragedy.

Raina, best known for starring in Netflix show ''Mismatched'', essays the role of a lawyer on a mission to uncover the truth behind the massacre.

"I was trying hard to get this part when I did the auditions. But I got scared once I got it. There was a part of me which felt it looked like a dream too big,'" Raina told PTI in an interview.

However, the actor truly felt the weight of responsibility once he began working on the project.

"It was a completely different process to what any of us are used to, so you felt a certain amount of self-doubt. It felt like a massive responsibility, and it's a new thing for me as well. This is me trying my hardest. So, I did get increasingly scared, stressed and nervous about things," he said. The 30-year-old actor, who has played supporting roles in Rishi Kapoor-starrer film "Sharmaji Namkeen" and OTT show "The Broken News", said things got better after he opened up to Madhvani.

"It involved multiple nervous breakdowns. One fine day, when I couldn't handle it, I was like, 'I need help.' So, I went to him and said, 'Sir, I am terrified. I don't know how I am going to handle this.' Then he told me that he is scared. That day I got better at handling (the pressure)." Seeing himself featured on the poster of the show felt surreal, Raina said.

"I've never experienced this, and I've not processed it fully. I'm satisfied. This is very new to me, I feel incredibly lucky. There are some days where I still don't believe what (Ram) saw in me.

''I hope that I've done everything in my power to do justice to it. I don't know if I have or not, but I hope that I have at least tried my hardest," the actor said.

Joining Raina in "The Waking of a Nation" are actors Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Hari Singh, who help Raina's character solve the mystery.

Dutta is enthusiastic about the opportunity and said her role provided a platform to explore uncharted territory as an artiste.

"I don't feel like I've had that opportunity where I get to give it my all towards the character and put myself out there to do something, which is completely out of my comfort zone, said the actor, known for starring in movies such as ''Kabir Singh'', ''The Big Bull'' and ''Dange''.

''(It) is a huge opportunity for me to be visible in a way that the audience has never seen me before. I feel immensely proud to be a part of such a story, which comes from so much honesty and detailed research work," she said.

Produced by Ram Madhvani and his wife Madhvani, "The Waking of a Nation" is set to premiere on March 7 on Sony LIV.

