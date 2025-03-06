Left Menu

Rare Caravaggio masterpieces showcased in Rome exhibition

The exhibition in the Palazzo Barberini museum covers 15 years of his professional life, from his arrival in Rome in 1595, where he established himself as a rare talent, until his death in 1610, aged 39, in southern Tuscany. "The paintings we have here represent a journey through his remarkable life, showing his transformation as an artist from his first works in Rome, through to probably his final work, as he desperately sought to end his exile," said Francesca Cappelletti, one of three curators for the exhibition.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:23 IST
Rare Caravaggio masterpieces showcased in Rome exhibition

A major exhibition dedicated to baroque master Caravaggio opens on Friday in Rome, including normally out-of-reach works from private collections and others not seen in the artist's Italian homeland for centuries.

Caravaggio, born as Michelangelo Merisi, was a virtuoso of the chiaroscuro technique of lighting to make his subjects seem to come alive. He led a short and turbulent life, which included a forced exile from Rome after killing a man in a brawl. The exhibition in the Palazzo Barberini museum covers 15 years of his professional life, from his arrival in Rome in 1595, where he established himself as a rare talent, until his death in 1610, aged 39, in southern Tuscany.

"The paintings we have here represent a journey through his remarkable life, showing his transformation as an artist from his first works in Rome, through to probably his final work, as he desperately sought to end his exile," said Francesca Cappelletti, one of three curators for the exhibition. Amongst the works on display is "Ecce Homo" (Behold the Man), a depiction of a suffering Jesus Christ in a crown of thorns, which was rediscovered in 2021 in Spain after it was lost in the 19th century.

Other highlights are the portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, which went on public display for the first time a few months ago, and iconic Caravaggio pieces such as "Self portrait as Bacchus" and "The Cardsharps". The exhibition is "Caravaggio in its purest form, and in massive doses," Cappelletti told reporters.

In total, the exhibition counts 24 paintings, drawn from private and public collections in Italy, the U.S., Spain, Ireland and Britain. "Hundreds of thousands of people are going to be able to admire the greatest collection of Caravaggio paintings that will be impossible to put together again in the coming years, or even decades," said another of the curators, Thomas Clement Salomon.

Running from March 7 to July 6, it is being held in conjunction with the Catholic Holy Year, or Jubilee, which is expected to bring up to 32 million tourists to the so-called Eternal City. Palazzo Barberini has already sold some 60,000 tickets for the show and is billing it as one of the most important art events of the year in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025