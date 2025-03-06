Kate Hudson's sports comedy 'Running Point' renewed for season 2

Left Menu

Just a week after the release of Kate Hudson's sports-comedy series 'Running Point', the streaming giant Netflix has renewed this Basketball comedy show for a second season, reported Deadline. Starring Kate Hudson, 'Running Point' was released on February 27. In its debut weekend, the show scored 9.3 million views and ranked in the Top 10 across 83 countries, as per the outlet.

Actress and executive producer of the show, Mindy Kalling, was overwhelmed by the love which the show received. "We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a Season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show. We still cannot believe the response from audiences - thank you to everyone who has watched!" said Mindy Kalling as quoted by Deadline.

In 'Running Point', Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, the newly appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball franchise. Being thrown into the job after a scandal forces her brother (Justin Theroux) to resign, Kate's character has to work on proving to her sceptical family, board members, and the sports community that she is the perfect fit for the job. The 10-episode first season also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield and Justin Theroux.

Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen are writers/executive producers, with Stassen serving as showrunner. The series is produced by Mindy Kaling's Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling is under an overall deal, as per Deadline. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson will also appear in Craig Brewer's upcoming musical drama, Song Sung Blue, reported Deadline. It is directed by Crag Brewer for Focus Features.

Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi join Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley in the star-studded ensemble cast. The film's plot revolves around two down-on-their-luck artists (Hudson and Jackman) who join a Neil Diamond tribute band to pursue their dreams and show that it is never too late to find love.

The film is based on a true story from the 2008 documentary of the same name directed by Greg Kohs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

