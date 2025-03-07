Left Menu

Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan

Israel will permit some Muslims over 50 and their children from the occupied West Bank to enter Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Fridays during Islam's holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-03-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 03:48 IST
Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel will permit some Muslims over 50 and their children from the occupied West Bank to enter Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Fridays during Islam's holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday. A statement said a "limited number of Muslim worshippers" would be admitted in line with last year's arrangement starting on Friday without specifying a number.

Those allowed are men age 55 and older, women age 50 and older and children up to age 12. They must also pass security screening "It is emphasized that there is no limitation regarding Israeli Arabs", it added.

The Al-Aqsa lies at the heart of Jerusalem's Old City on a hill known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit, or Temple Mount, and to Muslims internationally as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary. Muslims regard the site as the third holiest in Islam, after Mecca and Medina. Al-Aqsa is the name given to the whole compound and is home to two Muslim holy places: the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, also known as the Qibli Mosque, which was built in the 8th century.

This week is the first Friday in the Muslim fasting month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025