Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan

Israel will permit some Muslims over 50 and their children from the occupied West Bank to enter Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Fridays during Islam's holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday. A statement said a "limited number of Muslim worshippers" would be admitted in line with last year's arrangement starting on Friday without specifying a number.

Those allowed are men age 55 and older, women age 50 and older and children up to age 12. They must also pass security screening "It is emphasized that there is no limitation regarding Israeli Arabs", it added.

The Al-Aqsa lies at the heart of Jerusalem's Old City on a hill known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit, or Temple Mount, and to Muslims internationally as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary. Muslims regard the site as the third holiest in Islam, after Mecca and Medina. Al-Aqsa is the name given to the whole compound and is home to two Muslim holy places: the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, also known as the Qibli Mosque, which was built in the 8th century.

This week is the first Friday in the Muslim fasting month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)