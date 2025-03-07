Leadership Shuffle at the Sikh Apex Body: SGPC Makes Key Appointments

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) took decisive action on Friday, removing Giani Raghbir Singh from his influential position as the Jathedar of Akal Takht, the supreme spiritual authority of Sikhs.

In a strategic move, the SGPC appointed Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj as the acting Jathedar, with additional duties as the Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib. Despite these changes, Giani Raghbir Singh will continue in his role as the head granthi of the Golden Temple.

The leadership reshuffle extended to other positions too, with Giani Sultan Singh stepping down as Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib to become the granthi of Harmandar Sahib. Furthermore, SGPC member Baba Tek Singh Dhanola ascended to the role of Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib. The committee's decision on the resignation of SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)