Left Menu

Turmoil at Golden Temple: Granthi Accuses Badal Family and SGPC of Corruption

Giani Raghbir Singh, the head granthi at the Golden Temple, has accused the Badal family and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) of corruption. He called for a 'Sarbat Khalsa' to free the SGPC from their control. Allegations include missing sacred scripts and embezzlement of gurdwara funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:04 IST
Turmoil at Golden Temple: Granthi Accuses Badal Family and SGPC of Corruption
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Giani Raghbir Singh, the head granthi at the iconic Golden Temple, has launched a scathing attack on the influential Badal family and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) over allegations of corruption and misconduct. Singh has demanded a 'Sarbat Khalsa'—an assembly of the Sikh community—to address and resolve these issues.

Singh highlighted serious matters, including the disappearance of 328 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib and claimed widespread misappropriation of funds within the gurdwaras. He alleged that the Badal family has been using their control over the SGPC to support unethical practices, calling for the community to unite for its liberation.

Further, the investigation into the missing scripts continues, with Singh pointing fingers at former SGPC officials, intensified by recent police charges. This outcry, coming from a prominent religious figure, underscores rising tensions and calls for accountability within the Sikh governing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
2
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
3
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
4
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026