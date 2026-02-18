Turmoil at Golden Temple: Granthi Accuses Badal Family and SGPC of Corruption

In a significant development, Giani Raghbir Singh, the head granthi at the iconic Golden Temple, has launched a scathing attack on the influential Badal family and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) over allegations of corruption and misconduct. Singh has demanded a 'Sarbat Khalsa'—an assembly of the Sikh community—to address and resolve these issues.

Singh highlighted serious matters, including the disappearance of 328 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib and claimed widespread misappropriation of funds within the gurdwaras. He alleged that the Badal family has been using their control over the SGPC to support unethical practices, calling for the community to unite for its liberation.

Further, the investigation into the missing scripts continues, with Singh pointing fingers at former SGPC officials, intensified by recent police charges. This outcry, coming from a prominent religious figure, underscores rising tensions and calls for accountability within the Sikh governing bodies.

