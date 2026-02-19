Golden Temple Controversy: Allegations of Corruption Shake SGPC

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has asked Giani Raghbir Singh to provide proof for his serious allegations of corruption within the apex gurdwara body's operations. This directive came a day after Singh, who holds a significant religious position, accused the organization of various malpractices.

Among the allegations, Singh claimed unauthorized sales of gurdwara land and exorbitant charges for religious ceremonies like the 'Akhand Path Sahib' programme. In response, Dhami has dismissed these accusations as baseless and demanded that Singh furnish evidence within 72 hours or face repercussions.

The issue has sparked wider concerns, with Dhami criticizing the government for their alleged anti-Sikh actions, including the use of AI technology against the Sikh community and the rejection of parole applications for prisoners like Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

