Left Menu

Golden Temple Controversy: Allegations of Corruption Shake SGPC

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami demands Giani Raghbir Singh substantiate allegations of corruption within 72 hours, after claims of irregularities in the gurdwara body's operations. Dhami calls for evidence or action against Raghbir Singh, who is on leave. The controversy includes accusations like unauthorized land sales and inflated charges for religious services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:29 IST
Golden Temple Controversy: Allegations of Corruption Shake SGPC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has asked Giani Raghbir Singh to provide proof for his serious allegations of corruption within the apex gurdwara body's operations. This directive came a day after Singh, who holds a significant religious position, accused the organization of various malpractices.

Among the allegations, Singh claimed unauthorized sales of gurdwara land and exorbitant charges for religious ceremonies like the 'Akhand Path Sahib' programme. In response, Dhami has dismissed these accusations as baseless and demanded that Singh furnish evidence within 72 hours or face repercussions.

The issue has sparked wider concerns, with Dhami criticizing the government for their alleged anti-Sikh actions, including the use of AI technology against the Sikh community and the rejection of parole applications for prisoners like Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026