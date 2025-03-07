Left Menu

TECNO Rangotsav: A Holi Celebration with Colors and Rewards

TECNO, renowned for innovation, is revolutionizing Holi with the Rangotsav celebration, promising exciting rewards. Customers purchasing TECNO smartphones can enter a lucky draw for scooters and other prizes. The event highlights TECNO's initiative to strengthen bonds with retail partners while embracing Indian culture through vibrant festivities and digital engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:22 IST
TECNO Rangotsav: A Holi Celebration with Colors and Rewards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TECNO, the technology brand acclaimed for innovation, is amplifying the spirit of Holi with its colorful Rangotsav celebration. This event promises an array of surprises, joy, and rewards for participants and customers.

Customers purchasing TECNO smartphones between March 7 and March 31, 2025, can enter a lucky draw by scanning a QR code. Twenty-four lucky winners could take home brand-new scooters, gold vouchers, and the latest TECNO smartphones. The lucky draw announcement will be on April 4, 2025.

The festival extends to TECNO's retail partners, rewarding them through a dedicated lucky draw for their contribution to the brand's growth. By embracing Indian culture and fostering these initiatives, TECNO is determined to strengthen relations with partners, customers, and its retail network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025