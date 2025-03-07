TECNO Rangotsav: A Holi Celebration with Colors and Rewards

TECNO, the technology brand acclaimed for innovation, is amplifying the spirit of Holi with its colorful Rangotsav celebration. This event promises an array of surprises, joy, and rewards for participants and customers.

Customers purchasing TECNO smartphones between March 7 and March 31, 2025, can enter a lucky draw by scanning a QR code. Twenty-four lucky winners could take home brand-new scooters, gold vouchers, and the latest TECNO smartphones. The lucky draw announcement will be on April 4, 2025.

The festival extends to TECNO's retail partners, rewarding them through a dedicated lucky draw for their contribution to the brand's growth. By embracing Indian culture and fostering these initiatives, TECNO is determined to strengthen relations with partners, customers, and its retail network.

(With inputs from agencies.)