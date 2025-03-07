Gangland Glory: 'MobLand' Hits Small Screens

Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie's new crime series 'MobLand' is set to make waves as it starts streaming on JioHotstar in India from March 31. Featuring a star-studded cast including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, the series delves into the intense power struggles of an organized crime family within an expansive global syndicate.

'MobLand,' created by Ronan Bennett, will premiere a day earlier on March 30 on Paramount+. The series is a collaborative production by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, distributed globally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Apart from its leading cast, the show also showcases an ensemble of talent with Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber in crucial roles, promising an engaging narrative and complex character interplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)