Holi Harmonization: Synchronizing Celebrations and Prayers

In anticipation of Holi festivities, the Imam of Lucknow Eidgah has advised mosques to hold Juma namaz at 2 PM, ensuring Muslims can pray locally rather than travel. Meanwhile, arrangements in Sambhal designate Holi celebrations for Hindus until 2:30 PM, followed by Muslim prayers thereafter, stated a senior police official.

This directive came after a Sambhal officer stirred controversy, advising those uncomfortable with Holi colors to remain indoors, igniting opposition backlash. Imam Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali recommended delaying Juma to accommodate both Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan on March 14.

Enhanced security, with seven PAC companies, is in place in Sambhal, ensuring peace. SP Krishan Kumar emphasized district peace, with committee contacts bridging community communications. District sector divisions and ongoing social media vigilance further aim to maintain harmonious festivities. Authorities urge community unity and rumor avoidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)