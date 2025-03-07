Vijay Hosts Heartwarming Iftar: A Celebration of Brotherhood

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's founder, actor Vijay, organized an Iftar at Friday's meeting, striving to advocate brotherhood and humanism among communities.

Dressed in traditional attire, Vijay thanked the Muslim community for joining the event, participating earnestly in prayers, and breaking their fast together.

The celebratory ambiance continued as Vijay emerged from his campaign van to greet excited fans gathered along roadsides and on a nearby flyover.

