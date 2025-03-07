Left Menu

Vijay Hosts Heartwarming Iftar: A Celebration of Brotherhood

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder and actor Vijay hosted an Iftar gathering, emphasizing the values of brotherhood and humanism. Wearing traditional attire, Vijay expressed gratitude towards Muslim attendees and engaged in prayers and fast-breaking. He later greeted his enthusiastic fans from his campaign van.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:05 IST
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's founder, actor Vijay, organized an Iftar at Friday's meeting, striving to advocate brotherhood and humanism among communities.

Dressed in traditional attire, Vijay thanked the Muslim community for joining the event, participating earnestly in prayers, and breaking their fast together.

The celebratory ambiance continued as Vijay emerged from his campaign van to greet excited fans gathered along roadsides and on a nearby flyover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

