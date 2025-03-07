Left Menu

Rishikesh: The Global Epicenter of Yoga and Spirituality

Rishikesh, hailed as the international capital of yoga and spirituality, concluded its week-long international yoga festival. The event saw participation from global practitioners and highlighted the profound health benefits of yoga and pranayama, reinforcing its cultural and spiritual significance linked to Uttarakhand.

Updated: 07-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:30 IST
This Friday, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj reiterated Rishikesh's status as both the gateway to the Char Dham Yatra and the international hub of yoga and spirituality. The occasion marked the conclusion of a week-long international yoga festival.

The festival, attended by yoga aficionados from over a dozen countries, showcased Rishikesh's long-standing repute as a cradle of spiritual learning. Maharaj, addressing the closing ceremony, highlighted how ancient saints in Uttarakhand pioneered the health benefits of yoga and 'pranayama,' providing significant contributions to humanity.

The event attracted 410 participants, with international attendees from nations such as Spain, Israel, and the USA, underscoring the global embrace of yoga. The discipline's health benefits were notably underscored during the COVID-19 pandemic, further integrating yoga into daily lifestyles worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

