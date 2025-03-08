Left Menu

Tragic End for Oscar-Winner Gene Hackman and Wife in Santa Fe

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman was found dead due to heart disease and Alzheimer's, days after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died from hantavirus syndrome. Their deaths in Santa Fe highlight the city's hantavirus risk, transmitted by deer mice. The couple lived privately, cherished within the art community.

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman has passed away at the age of 95 from heart disease amidst an advanced state of Alzheimer's, according to autopsy results revealed in New Mexico. His wife, Betsy Arakawa, succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome days earlier, the Santa Fe Sheriff's office confirmed.

The findings were disclosed during a press conference, with Sheriff Adan Mendoza speculating that Hackman may have been unaware of his wife's death. She is believed to have died around February 11, while Hackman's last known sign of life was a pacemaker signal on February 17.

The couple, well-regarded in Santa Fe's art and culinary community, led a reclusive life. A caretaker discovered the bodies in their home, marking a sad end to Hackman's storied career, which included Oscars for 'The French Connection' and 'Unforgiven.'

