Left Menu

Empowering Women through Land Ownership: The 'Land for Her' Initiative

The House of Abhinandan Lodha has launched the 'Land for Her' campaign to encourage women in India to invest in land and secure their legacies. By offering benefits like zero maintenance fees for women, the initiative aims to reshape perceptions and empower women to confidently participate in land ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:12 IST
Empowering Women through Land Ownership: The 'Land for Her' Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking initiative by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), titled 'Land for Her,' is set to revolutionize female land ownership in India. Recognizing a significant gender disparity in land investments — with 80% of investments currently made by men — HoABL introduces this campaign to encourage and empower women to secure their legacies through land ownership.

On Women's Day, HoABL announced exclusive benefits for women investors, including zero maintenance fees for two years, promoting greater female participation in this asset category. The initiative, visually captured in a film inspired by a true story of daughters fulfilling their father's dream, highlights the importance of land as a security and legacy asset, while offering inspirational narratives to potential women investors.

By providing a curated range of waivers and benefits, HoABL aims to simplify the investment journey for women, ensuring they can confidently step into land investments. Through this initiative, HoABL seeks to inspire women to reclaim their rightful place in wealth creation, challenging traditional perceptions and fostering a more inclusive investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025