Empowering Women through Land Ownership: The 'Land for Her' Initiative

A groundbreaking initiative by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), titled 'Land for Her,' is set to revolutionize female land ownership in India. Recognizing a significant gender disparity in land investments — with 80% of investments currently made by men — HoABL introduces this campaign to encourage and empower women to secure their legacies through land ownership.

On Women's Day, HoABL announced exclusive benefits for women investors, including zero maintenance fees for two years, promoting greater female participation in this asset category. The initiative, visually captured in a film inspired by a true story of daughters fulfilling their father's dream, highlights the importance of land as a security and legacy asset, while offering inspirational narratives to potential women investors.

By providing a curated range of waivers and benefits, HoABL aims to simplify the investment journey for women, ensuring they can confidently step into land investments. Through this initiative, HoABL seeks to inspire women to reclaim their rightful place in wealth creation, challenging traditional perceptions and fostering a more inclusive investment landscape.

