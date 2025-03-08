AI's Divine Experiment: The Future of Church Services

In a pioneering church service at St. Paul's Lutheran in Finland, artificial intelligence took center stage. For the first time, AI-generated avatars delivered sermons and songs in a religious context, drawing nearly 120 attendees keen to witness this fusion of technology and spirituality.

A digital representation of Jesus, alongside avatars of church pastors and Finland's former President Urho Kekkonen, brought biblical stories to life using AI. The innovative event, orchestrated by Rev. Petja Kopperoinen, used tools like ChatGPT-4 for sermon writing and Synthesia for video avatars.

Despite its success, the service underscored AI's limitations in providing the empathy and connection found in human-led worship. Finnish Lutheran Church officials and attendees found the AI mass intriguing but lacking the warmth and personal engagement of traditional services.

(With inputs from agencies.)