Empowering Arunachal Pradesh: A Call to Action on International Women's Day

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh celebrate International Women's Day, calling for women's empowerment and societal equity. They highlight women's contributions and emphasize the importance of embracing equity and inspiring change for a fair and just world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:24 IST
On International Women's Day, Arunachal Pradesh's Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu issued messages urging action towards gender equity.

The theme 'Embracing Equity, Inspiring Change' highlights the need for concrete steps to empower women. The Governor praised local women's contributions across various sectors.

The government remains dedicated to women's holistic development, underscoring the importance of empowerment for societal progress, encouraging women to strive for leadership and independence.

