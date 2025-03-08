Left Menu

Robert Pattinson's New Aversion to Horror Movies: A Glimpse Into His Personal Fears

Actor Robert Pattinson reveals a newfound sensitivity to horror films, contrasting with his youthful fascination. Discussing experiences with directors, he shares a chilling story of watching a horror flick and waking up guarded with kitchen knives. He also opens up about anxiety during a dance sequence in an upcoming film.

08-03-2025
Robert Pattinson (Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Robert Pattinson recently shared his evolving reaction to horror films, admitting that his tolerance has waned over time. In a candid conversation with "Mickey 17" director Bong Joon Ho, Pattinson revealed that while he once revelled in gruesome films, he now finds himself too sensitive for the genre, People reports.

Despite the common assumption that fear diminishes with age, Pattinson insists the opposite is true for him. He recounted a particular instance of fear after watching a horror film by an unnamed director, which left him convinced his house was being invaded. The actor described gearing up with kitchen knives, only to drift into sleep, a spectacle that baffled his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse.

Pattinson humorously remarked that the disturbance may simply have been caused by a squirrel. Shifting focus, he confessed to another anxiety-inducing experience—preparing for a dance scene in his upcoming film "Die, My Love" with co-star Jennifer Lawrence. Despite his colleagues' ease, he found himself drenched in sweat on the big day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

