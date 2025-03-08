Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar Speaks on Gender Equality: Challenging Patriarchy for All

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar emphasizes the importance of challenging patriarchy, benefiting both women and men. On International Women's Day, he discussed creating equitable workspaces, supporting women, and fostering respectful relationships. Akhtar highlighted his commitment to POSH guidelines and progress in gender balance within the film industry.

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has called for a united front in challenging patriarchy, asserting that the movement is crucial not only for women but also for men. Speaking in light of International Women's Day, Akhtar expressed his unwavering support for the fight for gender equality, highlighting the necessity for women to progress in life without barriers.

In an interview with PTI, Akhtar articulated that men, too, are often caught in the constraints of patriarchal norms, further stressing the need for change. He underscored the role men play in relationships, advocating for a partnership that is equal and supportive. Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, enforces a 'zero tolerance' stance on sexual harassment and prioritizes safe workplace environments.

Noting the transformative journey within the film industry, Akhtar highlighted the significant increase in female representation on movie sets. As the founder of the MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) campaign, he continues to champion respect and equity, fostering awareness around social responsibility among young men. Akhtar also partook in a concert to promote gender equality, aligning with his advocacy efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

