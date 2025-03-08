Left Menu

Women's Day Protests Sweep Turkey: A Stand Against Inequality

On International Women's Day, thousands in Turkey rallied against inequality and violence, protesting government policies and advocating for women's rights. Demonstrators voiced opposition to restrictions on women, particularly regarding marriage and motherhood. A notable evening march in Istanbul faced restrictions but highlighted the ongoing struggle for equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:17 IST
In a bold display of defiance, thousands took to the streets across Turkey on International Women's Day, rallying against inequality and violence targeting women. The protests, notably colorful and vibrant, showcased a myriad of women's voices demanding change and challenging prevailing governmental policies.

Istanbul's Kadikoy district became a focal point for demonstrators. Amidst heavy police presence, including riot gear-clad officers and water cannon trucks, protestors danced and chanted against the constraints placed on women. Critically, they challenged the government's portrayal of women's roles, arguing against the emphasis on marriage and motherhood as primary roles.

Despite restrictions, including closed metro stations and barred streets, a significant gathering was anticipated for a Feminist Night March in Istanbul's European side. The protests sought to underscore women's struggle for freedom as essential to broader societal peace, despite official decrees labeling such demonstrations as threats to public order.

