Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy

Four Indian Youth Congress workers were detained by Delhi Police during a protest at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The protestors accused the Prime Minister of compromising India's identity. Legal actions are underway, while BJP defends the AI Summit as a showcase of innovation above politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:28 IST
Indian Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy
Indian Youth Congress stage protest at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Feb 20, 2026 (Photo/IYC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events on Friday, Delhi Police detained four members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) during a protest at Bharat Mandapam, in the heart of the national capital. The protest, which incited a prolonged scuffle, led to serious charges being registered against the demonstrators, according to police sources.

The protesters reportedly intended to infiltrate the event carrying black umbrellas emblazoned with printed messages, but fearing security measures, they opted for T-shirts bearing the slogans instead. Authorities are now probing a broader conspiracy, tracing the origin of these printed materials, while the protestors face upcoming legal proceedings at Patiala House Court.

Tensions flared as the BJP criticized the protestors, urging the Congress to prioritize national interest at the AI Summit. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that the summit signifies India's global innovation prowess, suggesting dissenters were alarmed by the successful organization. Meanwhile, Congress partisans questioned the summit's execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026