Indian Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy

In a significant turn of events on Friday, Delhi Police detained four members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) during a protest at Bharat Mandapam, in the heart of the national capital. The protest, which incited a prolonged scuffle, led to serious charges being registered against the demonstrators, according to police sources.

The protesters reportedly intended to infiltrate the event carrying black umbrellas emblazoned with printed messages, but fearing security measures, they opted for T-shirts bearing the slogans instead. Authorities are now probing a broader conspiracy, tracing the origin of these printed materials, while the protestors face upcoming legal proceedings at Patiala House Court.

Tensions flared as the BJP criticized the protestors, urging the Congress to prioritize national interest at the AI Summit. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that the summit signifies India's global innovation prowess, suggesting dissenters were alarmed by the successful organization. Meanwhile, Congress partisans questioned the summit's execution.

