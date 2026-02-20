Indian Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy
Four Indian Youth Congress workers were detained by Delhi Police during a protest at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The protestors accused the Prime Minister of compromising India's identity. Legal actions are underway, while BJP defends the AI Summit as a showcase of innovation above politics.
- Country:
- India
In a significant turn of events on Friday, Delhi Police detained four members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) during a protest at Bharat Mandapam, in the heart of the national capital. The protest, which incited a prolonged scuffle, led to serious charges being registered against the demonstrators, according to police sources.
The protesters reportedly intended to infiltrate the event carrying black umbrellas emblazoned with printed messages, but fearing security measures, they opted for T-shirts bearing the slogans instead. Authorities are now probing a broader conspiracy, tracing the origin of these printed materials, while the protestors face upcoming legal proceedings at Patiala House Court.
Tensions flared as the BJP criticized the protestors, urging the Congress to prioritize national interest at the AI Summit. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that the summit signifies India's global innovation prowess, suggesting dissenters were alarmed by the successful organization. Meanwhile, Congress partisans questioned the summit's execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Doghat: Delhi Police Constable's Fatal Decision
Shiv Sena's Shinde Criticizes Congress Amid AI Summit Drama
Youth Congress Sparks Controversy with Shirtless Protest at AI Summit
AI Summit: Protests, Politics, and International Collaborations
Political Showdown: Congress's 'Shirtless Protest' Sparks Controversy at AI Summit