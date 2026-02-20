Shirtless Protest Sparks Political Controversy at AI Summit

Four members of the Indian Youth Congress were arrested in Delhi following a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit venue, sparking a wide-ranging investigation into potential conspiracies behind the demonstration.

Identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav, the individuals are accused of causing disruption by brandishing slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal, leading to their swift removal by security personnel at the event.

The protest escalated into a political showdown between the BJP, which condemned the act, and the IYC, which defended it as peaceful. As investigations continue, police focus on a possible larger plan, amid new security developments and raids to capture remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)