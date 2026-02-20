Left Menu

Shirtless Protest Sparks Political Controversy at AI Summit

Four Indian Youth Congress workers were arrested after staging a shirtless protest against the government and India-US trade deal at the AI Impact Summit venue in Delhi. The protest, labeled 'peaceful' by IYC and 'shameful' by the BJP, is being probed for a larger conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:29 IST
Shirtless Protest Sparks Political Controversy at AI Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of the Indian Youth Congress were arrested in Delhi following a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit venue, sparking a wide-ranging investigation into potential conspiracies behind the demonstration.

Identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav, the individuals are accused of causing disruption by brandishing slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal, leading to their swift removal by security personnel at the event.

The protest escalated into a political showdown between the BJP, which condemned the act, and the IYC, which defended it as peaceful. As investigations continue, police focus on a possible larger plan, amid new security developments and raids to capture remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026