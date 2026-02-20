Left Menu

Bihar Declares Victory Over Naxal Threat and Embraces New Industrial Security Force

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, declared that the Naxal threat in Bihar has been eradicated. The state plans to establish a dedicated Industrial Security Force to protect investors. The opposition, however, challenged the government's claims, asserting a collapse of law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:30 IST
Bihar Declares Victory Over Naxal Threat and Embraces New Industrial Security Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced the end of Naxalite activities in the state, signalling a major victory for local law enforcement. Choudhary, speaking during the assembly's debate on the Home department's proposed budget of over Rs 20,132 crore, disclosed that 130 Naxals had been apprehended between April 2025 and February 2026.

To bolster investor confidence, the state will establish the Bihar Industrial Security Force (BISF), modeled after the Central Industrial Security Force. BISF will deploy experienced police personnel to specifically safeguard industrial infrastructure, with plans to form two battalions initially. Additionally, the home department plans to create 60,000 jobs in the coming fiscal year.

Despite government's assertive claims, opposition members walked out in protest, arguing that law and order had deteriorated under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration. They contended that crime persisted unchecked, even as Choudhary assured that offenders would face justice and criticized the opposition's street protests, urging dialogue within the legislative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026