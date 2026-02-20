Bihar Declares Victory Over Naxal Threat and Embraces New Industrial Security Force
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, declared that the Naxal threat in Bihar has been eradicated. The state plans to establish a dedicated Industrial Security Force to protect investors. The opposition, however, challenged the government's claims, asserting a collapse of law and order.
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced the end of Naxalite activities in the state, signalling a major victory for local law enforcement. Choudhary, speaking during the assembly's debate on the Home department's proposed budget of over Rs 20,132 crore, disclosed that 130 Naxals had been apprehended between April 2025 and February 2026.
To bolster investor confidence, the state will establish the Bihar Industrial Security Force (BISF), modeled after the Central Industrial Security Force. BISF will deploy experienced police personnel to specifically safeguard industrial infrastructure, with plans to form two battalions initially. Additionally, the home department plans to create 60,000 jobs in the coming fiscal year.
Despite government's assertive claims, opposition members walked out in protest, arguing that law and order had deteriorated under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration. They contended that crime persisted unchecked, even as Choudhary assured that offenders would face justice and criticized the opposition's street protests, urging dialogue within the legislative framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
