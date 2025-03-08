Shawn Mendes' Surprise Street Serenade Stirs Mumbai Ahead of Lollapalooza Debut

In an unexpected musical treat, international pop star Shawn Mendes delighted fans on the streets of Mumbai with an unplugged performance of his popular song 'Señorita'. This spontaneous serenade comes just days before his scheduled appearance at the Lollapalooza India 2025 music festival.

A viral social media video shows the singer, guitar in hand, performing surrounded by local aspiring musicians. The clip, shared by The Sound Space—a music education initiative—highlighted the magic of the moment. According to The Sound Space, having Mendes perform in a small Mumbai locality transformed the area into a makeshift stage, creating an unforgettable experience for many.

As the Canadian singer gears up to perform at the Lollapalooza India on Saturday, he has also been spotted shopping casually at the vibrant Colaba Causeway market. Mendes, blending seamlessly with locals, was seen browsing for footwear in the iconic marketplace, adding to the excitement surrounding his visit to the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)