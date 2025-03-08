Tragic Loss: Journalist Gunned Down on Highway

In a shocking incident, Raghvendra Bajpai, a regional Hindi daily reporter, was killed by unidentified gunmen while traveling on the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway.

The attack happened near the Hempur railway crossing, with assailants on motorcycles firing multiple shots at Bajpai, resulting in his death.

Police efforts to track down the culprits have intensified, including sealing district borders and examining call records.

