Tragic Loss: Journalist Gunned Down on Highway
Raghvendra Bajpai, a regional reporter for a Hindi daily, was fatally shot by assailants on the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway. The attack, occurring near the Hempur railway crossing, involved multiple gunshots from a motorcycle. Authorities are investigating and pursuing the perpetrators.
In a shocking incident, Raghvendra Bajpai, a regional Hindi daily reporter, was killed by unidentified gunmen while traveling on the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway.
The attack happened near the Hempur railway crossing, with assailants on motorcycles firing multiple shots at Bajpai, resulting in his death.
Police efforts to track down the culprits have intensified, including sealing district borders and examining call records.
