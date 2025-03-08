Controversy Erupts Over Sikh Leadership Reshuffle

The North American Punjabi Association has publicly condemned the recent actions of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), calling their decision to remove two key jathedars an act of vengeance.

The SGPC's decision to dismiss Giani Raghbir Singh from the Akal Takht and Giani Sultan Singh from the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib has drawn criticism for reflecting undue influence within the committee. This move has alarmed the Sikh community across the globe, particularly in North America.

Association president Satnam Singh Chahal emphasized the importance of these spiritual roles, arguing that their leadership should not be subjected to political whims. The association believes the SGPC should focus on unity and spirituality, calling for the reinstatement of the removed jathedars.

