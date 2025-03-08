Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sikh Leadership Reshuffle

The North American Punjabi Association has condemned the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's removal of two prominent jathedars. The association argues that this decision reflects undue power by a select few within SGPC, jeopardizing the sanctity of these roles and causing resentment among the global Sikh diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:12 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Sikh Leadership Reshuffle
Giani Raghbir Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The North American Punjabi Association has publicly condemned the recent actions of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), calling their decision to remove two key jathedars an act of vengeance.

The SGPC's decision to dismiss Giani Raghbir Singh from the Akal Takht and Giani Sultan Singh from the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib has drawn criticism for reflecting undue influence within the committee. This move has alarmed the Sikh community across the globe, particularly in North America.

Association president Satnam Singh Chahal emphasized the importance of these spiritual roles, arguing that their leadership should not be subjected to political whims. The association believes the SGPC should focus on unity and spirituality, calling for the reinstatement of the removed jathedars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025