Left Menu

Barsana's Lathmar Holi: A Vibrant Celebration of Love and Unity

Barsana's Lathmar Holi kicked off with men from Nandgaon engaging in playful festivities with local women, reenacting Lord Krishna's visit. CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rangotsav 2025, promising regional development. The celebrations emphasize unity, echoing sentiments from recent successful religious gatherings in Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:13 IST
Barsana's Lathmar Holi: A Vibrant Celebration of Love and Unity
People participate in 'Lathmar Holi' in Barsana on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Lathmar Holi in Barsana, Mathura, began on Saturday with exuberance, drawing both devotees and tourists to its lively celebrations. The event saw men from Nandgaon arriving in Barsana, where local women greeted them with playful stick attacks, while the men attempted to douse them in colors, preserving a time-honored tradition.

This distinctive festival recreates the storied visit of Lord Krishna to the village of Radha, encapsulating themes of love and joyous mischief. The festivities had earlier commenced on Friday with Laddu Mar Holi at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple, wherein revelers engaged in the cheerful exchange of sweets.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Rangotsav 2025 at the Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana and bestowed flower petals upon the assembled audience. Adityanath remarked that after transformative projects in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, Mathura and Vrindavan were next in line for development, assuring that no efforts would be spared in advancing the region.

During the event, CM Yogi emphasized the new ropeway facility for Barsana visitors and ongoing developmental projects worth 100 crores. Highlighting the BJP-led government's initiatives under PM Modi, the CM acknowledged improvements across UP's sacred cities, including Kashi and Ayodhya, and promised thorough cleanup efforts for the Yamuna river.

Addressing the crowds, he expressed gratitude for the turnout and reiterated Holi's role in fostering togetherness, reinforcing unity messages similar to those observed during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Adityanath concluded by recognizing Uttar Pradesh's divine significance as home to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, underscoring the double-engine government's commitment to addressing the state's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025