Barsana's Lathmar Holi: A Vibrant Celebration of Love and Unity

The historic Lathmar Holi in Barsana, Mathura, began on Saturday with exuberance, drawing both devotees and tourists to its lively celebrations. The event saw men from Nandgaon arriving in Barsana, where local women greeted them with playful stick attacks, while the men attempted to douse them in colors, preserving a time-honored tradition.

This distinctive festival recreates the storied visit of Lord Krishna to the village of Radha, encapsulating themes of love and joyous mischief. The festivities had earlier commenced on Friday with Laddu Mar Holi at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple, wherein revelers engaged in the cheerful exchange of sweets.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Rangotsav 2025 at the Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana and bestowed flower petals upon the assembled audience. Adityanath remarked that after transformative projects in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, Mathura and Vrindavan were next in line for development, assuring that no efforts would be spared in advancing the region.

During the event, CM Yogi emphasized the new ropeway facility for Barsana visitors and ongoing developmental projects worth 100 crores. Highlighting the BJP-led government's initiatives under PM Modi, the CM acknowledged improvements across UP's sacred cities, including Kashi and Ayodhya, and promised thorough cleanup efforts for the Yamuna river.

Addressing the crowds, he expressed gratitude for the turnout and reiterated Holi's role in fostering togetherness, reinforcing unity messages similar to those observed during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Adityanath concluded by recognizing Uttar Pradesh's divine significance as home to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, underscoring the double-engine government's commitment to addressing the state's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)