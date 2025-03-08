Resilience in Wartime: Ukrainian Women Take Center Stage at Chernihiv Theatre

In Chernihiv, Ukraine, the Regional Youth Theatre has adapted to the realities of war, with women increasingly taking the stage as male actors and workers join the army. The theatre has embraced this shift, casting women in traditionally male roles and transforming itself into a hub for both art and wartime volunteer work.

Under the direction of Roman Pokrovskyi, the theatre tackled classics like 'King Lear' with an all-female cast, responding to the enlistment of their male colleagues. Similarly, actresses have brought new perspectives to historical plays like 'Hetman,' about 17th-century Cossack leader Ivan Mazepa, resonating with Ukraine's modern struggle against Russian aggression.

Despite facing bombardments and cultural devastation, the theatre remains a bastion of resilience. It supports soldiers through fundraising and creating camouflage nets, while performances serve as a unifying force in a community scarred by war. The theatre's commitment to art, even amidst air raid alerts and heavy losses, underscores the enduring spirit of Ukrainian culture.

