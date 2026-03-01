Khamenei: From Weak Successor to Supreme Power

In a striking development, reports and satellite imagery suggest the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. His reported demise caps a tumultuous tenure marked by regional influence, dogged opposition to the West, and a finely tuned, yet authoritarian hold on power.

Since assuming the mantle in 1989, Khamenei swiftly outgrew his initially perceived weaknesses by forging an insurmountable security structure. The parastatal conglomerate Setad, alongside the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, underpinned his grip on power. His era, however, was also characterized by periodic tactical flexibility, notably seen in the 2015 nuclear deal compromise.

Despite their overpowering security influence, the resilience of Khamenei's rule faced stiff tests from both domestic dissent and international sanctions. With his passing, Iran stands on the brink of a new chapter as regional power dynamics and internal challenges could redefine the Islamic Republic's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)