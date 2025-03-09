Left Menu

From Cobbler to Entrepreneur: Ramchet's Journey with Rahul Gandhi's Support

Ramchet, a cobbler from Sultanpur, is on a transformative journey to launch his brand, 'Ramchet Mochi', thanks to Rahul Gandhi's support. With introductions to influential figures and valuable resources, Ramchet's business has grown significantly, serving as a testament to the power of mentorship and opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ramchet, a cobbler from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is on the brink of entrepreneurship with his burgeoning brand, 'Ramchet Mochi'. His journey is heavily supported by Rahul Gandhi, the notable Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Earlier this year, Gandhi's intervention marked a turning point for Ramchet. After gifting him an essential machine, he invited the artisan to Delhi, where Ramchet presented handcrafted footwear to Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Recently, in a significant update, Rahul Gandhi facilitated a meeting in Mumbai between Ramchet and Sudheer Rajbhar, a renowned leather industry figure, further inspiring the cobbler's ambitious venture.

Since then, Ramchet's progress has been steady and inspiring. He returned to his workshop with fresh insights and aided by a self-established small assembly line, he now produces handcrafted shoes. Each step has been a testament to the transformative effect of opportunity and mentorship, turning local talent into a promising business story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

