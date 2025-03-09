Empowered Women: Delhi's Trailblazers on Wheels

In a celebration of female empowerment, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena honored a group of extraordinary women at a special event on Sunday. Recognized for their impressive contributions to society, the honorees included social workers and paralympians who have excelled in various fields.

During an all-women bike rally organized by Navbharat Times, Gupta highlighted the symbolic value of the event, emphasizing that women bikers are challenging societal norms. Among the distinguished women were Humaira Mushtaq, Divya Kakran, and others who have overcome significant obstacles to pave new paths for future generations.

The bike rally, which commenced from Connaught Place, has become an annual tradition since 2013. Gupta and Saxena both reflected on the progress women have made in India, underscoring their courage and surpassing achievements in multiple arenas, including political participation.

