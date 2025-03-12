Renowned Drummer Shivamani Joins Yoga Maha Utsav in Rishikesh

World-renowned drummer Shivamani, celebrated for his electrifying performances, touched down at Jollygrant Airport in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The Indian percussionist is in the region to partake in the ongoing Yoga Maha Utsav and Holi Milan program at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh.

At the airport, a visibly enthusiastic Shivamani conveyed his excitement to ANI, stating, "I am very happy. We look forward to this season every year because of the International Yoga Festival and the Holi Celebration." His presence adds to the vibrancy of this culturally significant event.

Known as Drums Sivamani, the artist received the Padma Shri in 2019 as an acknowledgment of his contributions to music. The International Yoga Festival, which commenced on March 9 and will run until March 15, offers a week-long celebration of yoga. It attracts participants from around the world eager to explore various yoga styles under the guidance of eminent yogacharyas and wellness specialists.

Held at the scenic Parmarth Niketan Ashram, home to the iconic 14-foot Shiva statue by the Ganges, the festival continues to be a melting pot for spiritual leaders and yoga practitioners globally. Since 2015, the Indian Prime Minister has fronted the International Day of Yoga celebrations, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)