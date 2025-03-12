Left Menu

Renowned Drummer Shivamani Joins Yoga Maha Utsav in Rishikesh

Famed percussionist Shivamani arrives in Uttarakhand to partake in the Yoga Maha Utsav at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. Celebrating India's cultural heritage, the festival unites yoga enthusiasts from across the globe. A recipient of the Padma Shri award, Shivamani expressed his enthusiasm for the event set against the scenic backdrop of Rishikesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:13 IST
Renowned Drummer Shivamani Joins Yoga Maha Utsav in Rishikesh
Indian percussionist Shivamani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

World-renowned drummer Shivamani, celebrated for his electrifying performances, touched down at Jollygrant Airport in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The Indian percussionist is in the region to partake in the ongoing Yoga Maha Utsav and Holi Milan program at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh.

At the airport, a visibly enthusiastic Shivamani conveyed his excitement to ANI, stating, "I am very happy. We look forward to this season every year because of the International Yoga Festival and the Holi Celebration." His presence adds to the vibrancy of this culturally significant event.

Known as Drums Sivamani, the artist received the Padma Shri in 2019 as an acknowledgment of his contributions to music. The International Yoga Festival, which commenced on March 9 and will run until March 15, offers a week-long celebration of yoga. It attracts participants from around the world eager to explore various yoga styles under the guidance of eminent yogacharyas and wellness specialists.

Held at the scenic Parmarth Niketan Ashram, home to the iconic 14-foot Shiva statue by the Ganges, the festival continues to be a melting pot for spiritual leaders and yoga practitioners globally. Since 2015, the Indian Prime Minister has fronted the International Day of Yoga celebrations, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025