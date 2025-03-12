Controversy Erupts Over Kannada Actress' Absence at Film Festival

Tensions have escalated in Karnataka as a complaint has been lodged against Codava National Council (CNC) president Nandineda Nachappa. This follows his request for security for actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was at the center of a controversial comment by Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda.

The complaint, submitted to the Mandya Superintendent of Police, accuses Nachappa of sowing seeds of division and disrupting societal harmony. It comes amid escalating political controversies after the Kodava rights group expressed grave concerns regarding Mandanna's safety, urging both Union and Karnataka Home Ministers to ensure her protection.

The turmoil ignited when MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda criticized Mandanna for allegedly neglecting the Kannada film industry by not attending the Bengaluru International Film Festival. Gowda, in his defense, later clarified he intended to impart 'life lessons' to Mandanna about respecting her roots, stressing his commitment to the cultural pride of Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)