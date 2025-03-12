INS Imphal: India's Naval Pride Shines in Mauritius

INS Imphal, one of the Indian Navy's most formidable destroyers, has arrived in Mauritius to commemorate the 57th National Day. The warship, part of a goodwill visit, is open for public tours, drawing numerous visitors eager to witness its advanced capabilities.

The visit is highlighted by the Indian Navy's participation in the National Day parade, featuring a marching contingent, naval band, and a helicopter flypast. Captain Kamal K Chaudhury expressed pride in representing India, emphasizing the tradition of Indian warships attending the celebration.

INS Imphal's presence strengthens India's partnership with Mauritius, reflecting its SAGAR Vision for regional cooperation. Discussions between the nations have led to agreements enhancing maritime security, further solidifying India's role as a key ally in safeguarding the Indian Ocean region.

(With inputs from agencies.)