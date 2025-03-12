INS Imphal: India's Naval Pride Shines in Mauritius
The Indian Navy's advanced warship, INS Imphal, docked in Mauritius to participate in the 57th National Day celebrations. It showcases India's naval strength with public tours, training exchanges, and cultural activities. The visit signifies India's strategic partnership and maritime cooperation efforts with Mauritius, aligning with India's SAGAR Vision.
INS Imphal, one of the Indian Navy's most formidable destroyers, has arrived in Mauritius to commemorate the 57th National Day. The warship, part of a goodwill visit, is open for public tours, drawing numerous visitors eager to witness its advanced capabilities.
The visit is highlighted by the Indian Navy's participation in the National Day parade, featuring a marching contingent, naval band, and a helicopter flypast. Captain Kamal K Chaudhury expressed pride in representing India, emphasizing the tradition of Indian warships attending the celebration.
INS Imphal's presence strengthens India's partnership with Mauritius, reflecting its SAGAR Vision for regional cooperation. Discussions between the nations have led to agreements enhancing maritime security, further solidifying India's role as a key ally in safeguarding the Indian Ocean region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
