Left Menu

Steve Buscemi Joins Starry Cast in Martin McDonagh’s 'Wild Horse Nine'

Hollywood veteran Steve Buscemi is set to join the ensemble cast of Martin McDonagh's 'Wild Horse Nine', which is expected to begin filming in Rapa Nui. Known for his roles in 'Fargo' and 'Boardwalk Empire', Buscemi replaces Mark Ruffalo. Plot details remain guarded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:11 IST
Steve Buscemi Joins Starry Cast in Martin McDonagh’s 'Wild Horse Nine'
Steve Buschemi (Image Source: a still from Broadwalk Empire). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Steve Buscemi, the revered actor known for his roles in 'Fargo' and 'Boardwalk Empire', has signed on to Martin McDonagh's new feature film 'Wild Horse Nine', adding to an already impressive cast. Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the casting, highlighting the film's potential impact in the industry.

Joining Buscemi are actors Sam Rockwell, John Malkovich, and Parker Posey. The film, which marks McDonagh's return to feature-length projects since 'The Banshees of Inisherin', begins shooting later this month on Easter Island. Originally, Mark Ruffalo was approached for the role now occupied by Buscemi, though specifics about his character remain undisclosed.

Buscemi, also known for his voiceover roles in the 'Hotel Transylvania' series, will soon appear opposite Jenna Ortega in Netflix's 'Wednesday'. As a director, his recent film 'The Listener' premiered at the Venice Film Festival, continuing his varied and celebrated career in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025