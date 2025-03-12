Steve Buscemi Joins Starry Cast in Martin McDonagh’s 'Wild Horse Nine'

Steve Buscemi, the revered actor known for his roles in 'Fargo' and 'Boardwalk Empire', has signed on to Martin McDonagh's new feature film 'Wild Horse Nine', adding to an already impressive cast. Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the casting, highlighting the film's potential impact in the industry.

Joining Buscemi are actors Sam Rockwell, John Malkovich, and Parker Posey. The film, which marks McDonagh's return to feature-length projects since 'The Banshees of Inisherin', begins shooting later this month on Easter Island. Originally, Mark Ruffalo was approached for the role now occupied by Buscemi, though specifics about his character remain undisclosed.

Buscemi, also known for his voiceover roles in the 'Hotel Transylvania' series, will soon appear opposite Jenna Ortega in Netflix's 'Wednesday'. As a director, his recent film 'The Listener' premiered at the Venice Film Festival, continuing his varied and celebrated career in the entertainment industry.

