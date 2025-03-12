Karla Mosley Reflects on Impact of Role as Transgender Character Maya Avant

In an exclusive with People Magazine, actress Karla Mosley opened up about her decision to step away from her role as Maya Avant in The Bold and the Beautiful. Mosley, known for portraying the groundbreaking character who came out as transgender in 2015, revealed her reasons for not reprising this pivotal role.

Mosley stated that initially, she was hesitant to take on the role due to her identity as a cisgender woman. Although she identifies as queer, Mosley felt it was inappropriate for her to portray a transgender character. "When my boss asked me if I would do this story, I first was going to say no," she shared.

Although advised by friends to take the role to ensure the story was told, Mosley ultimately decided it was time to step away. "At a certain point, it really became truly inappropriate for me to play that role," Mosley said. Despite this, she cherishes the positive impact of Maya Avant's story on families and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)