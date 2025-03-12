Left Menu

Karla Mosley Reflects on Impact of Role as Transgender Character Maya Avant

Actress Karla Mosley explains why she won't reprise her role as Maya Avant in The Bold and the Beautiful, despite the character's significant impact on the trans community. Mosley, a cisgender queer woman, felt it was inappropriate to continue portraying a transgender role, despite its positive reception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:03 IST
Karla Mosley Reflects on Impact of Role as Transgender Character Maya Avant
Karla Mosley (Image Source: Instagram/@karlamose). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exclusive with People Magazine, actress Karla Mosley opened up about her decision to step away from her role as Maya Avant in The Bold and the Beautiful. Mosley, known for portraying the groundbreaking character who came out as transgender in 2015, revealed her reasons for not reprising this pivotal role.

Mosley stated that initially, she was hesitant to take on the role due to her identity as a cisgender woman. Although she identifies as queer, Mosley felt it was inappropriate for her to portray a transgender character. "When my boss asked me if I would do this story, I first was going to say no," she shared.

Although advised by friends to take the role to ensure the story was told, Mosley ultimately decided it was time to step away. "At a certain point, it really became truly inappropriate for me to play that role," Mosley said. Despite this, she cherishes the positive impact of Maya Avant's story on families and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025