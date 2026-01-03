Left Menu

Zelenskiy Proposes Fedorov as New Defence Minister Amid Digital Transformation Push

President Zelenskiy has suggested appointing Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine's new defence minister, highlighting his prowess in drone development and digital transformation. Fedorov's appointment requires parliamentary approval and aims to continue the ministry's progress under Denys Shmyhal, with a focus on enhancing the defence sector through digital innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 02:23 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine's new defence minister, citing his significant achievements in drone technology and digitalisation essential for national defence.

Fedorov, who has also served as the minister of digital transformation, awaits parliamentary approval for this role. He is set to succeed Denys Shmyhal. "Mykhailo's deep involvement in the 'drone line' initiative and effective work in digitising state services make him an ideal candidate," stated Zelenskiy in his nightly address.

Zelenskiy emphasized the need for continued progress in the defence sector, involving military personnel, command structures, weapon manufacturers, and international partnerships, to implement meaningful changes. He noted the commendable progress under Shmyhal, who is being considered for a new government role.

