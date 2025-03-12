The Diplomat: A Riveting Real-Life Rescue Tale

Acclaimed director Shivam Nair returns with 'The Diplomat', a gripping story starring John Abraham. Known for its real-life inspiration, the film focuses on diplomat JP Singh's courageous mission to rescue an Indian woman from Pakistan.

Employing John Abraham in a pivotal role, Nair explores the intricate geopolitics interwoven with emotional storytelling. Scripted by Ritesh Shah, who previously collaborated with Abraham on 'Batla House', 'The Diplomat' delves into the emotional and geopolitical complexities of the true event.

Nair's methodical approach included multiple interactions with JP Singh and Uzma to authentically capture their experiences. Produced by Abraham's JA Entertainment and other notable firms, the film is set to hit theaters on March 14, offering audiences an enthralling look into a real-life rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)