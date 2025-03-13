FX Greenlights 'Seven Sisters' Pilot Starring Elizabeth Olsen

FX has announced a pilot for the drama series 'Seven Sisters', featuring celebrated actress Elizabeth Olsen, with acclaimed director Sean Durkin at the helm. The series marks a notable reunion for Olsen and Durkin, who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed 2011 film, 'Martha Marcy May Marlene'.

'Seven Sisters' follows Olsen's character as she begins communicating with a mysterious voice, leading her family to confront deeply hidden secrets. The series is penned by Will Arbery, with production handled by FX Productions, representing Garrett Basch's fifth project for the network.

Elizabeth Olsen continues to expand her remarkable career, drawing future projects like 'The Assessment' alongside Alicia Vikander and 'Eternity' with Miles Teller. Playwright and screenwriter Will Arbery, known for his award-winning work on HBO's 'Succession', brings his acclaimed writing to the project. Meanwhile, director Sean Durkin is set to further his impressive portfolio with projects like 'Deep Cuts'.

(With inputs from agencies.)