Charli XCX's 'Overcompensating': A New College Comedy Hits Prime Video

Prime Video has announced the premiere of a new college comedy series, 'Overcompensating', executive produced by music star Charli XCX. Set to debut on May 15, this comedic exploration of college life is both entertaining and introspective.

The storyline revolves around Benny, portrayed by creator Benito Skinner, who is a former football player navigating his way through college alongside his high school friend Carmen. The series explores their trials with relationships, flamboyant social scenes, and the quest for self-identity.

Produced in collaboration with A24 and Amazon MGM Studios, 'Overcompensating' also features Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, and other notable actors. With a team led by showrunner Scott King, the show promises an entertaining and relatable look into the college experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)