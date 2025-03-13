Left Menu

Igniting Innovation: India's Creative Industry on the Global Stage

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal calls on India's creative industry to elevate the nation's global profile and fuel economic growth. Highlighting the benefits of affordable data and talent, Goyal sees vast opportunities for creativity and technology, especially in evolving sectors like gaming and digital media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:55 IST
In a call to action, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has urged India's creative industry to elevate the country's global standing and propel economic growth. Speaking at an event, Goyal emphasized the importance of placing trust and authenticity at the heart of creative endeavors, stressing the industry's role in storytelling on the world stage.

He highlighted India's unique advantage of low-cost data, a cornerstone of the government's Digital India initiative, which has positioned the nation as the largest consumer of data worldwide. This, coupled with India's rich pool of talent, is poised to spark a revolution in creativity and technological innovation.

Goyal also pointed to the increasingly diverse opportunities within India's creative sector, which is rapidly expanding beyond conventional areas to include gaming, AI-driven content, and digital media, promising exciting prospects for growth and global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

